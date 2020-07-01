Covid-19: 21 fatalities and 290 new confirmed cases in two governorates

2020/07/01 | 10:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Medical sources in the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment reported, on Wednesday, 21 fatalities and 290 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Dhi Qar and Saladin provinces.

The source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News Agency that hospitals in the governorate reported 16 fatality cases and confirmed the diagnosis of Covid-19 in 252 patients.

Meanwhile, the crisis cell in Saladin declared that 38 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the governorate.

The spokesman of the crisis cell, Jamal Okab, stated that five deaths had been registered and 13 recovery cases.