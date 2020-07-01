Covid-19: 21 fatalities and 290 new confirmed cases in two governorates


Covid-19: 21 fatalities and 290 new confirmed cases in two governorates
2020/07/01 | 10:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ Medical sources in the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment reported, on Wednesday, 21 fatalities and 290 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Dhi Qar and Saladin provinces.

The source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News Agency that hospitals in the governorate reported 16 fatality cases and confirmed the diagnosis of Covid-19 in 252 patients.

Meanwhile, the crisis cell in Saladin declared that 38 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the governorate.

The spokesman of the crisis cell, Jamal Okab, stated that five deaths had been registered and 13 recovery cases.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links