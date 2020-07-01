Kurdistan: The ministry of education denies postponing the exams

2020/07/01 | 11:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Ministry of Education in Kurdistan regional government denied, on Wednesday, reports on social media about postponing the final preparatory exams for the 2019-2020 school year.

The ministry said in a statement, this document is fake and called on, "the teachers and students to follow up the news and the decision issued by the ministry through the official media channels and its pages on social media".

The statement added that legal acts will be taken against those who spread the rumors.