The Iraqi parliament to approve the law of land titling and slum compensations

2020/07/01 | 11:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The committee of agriculture, water and marshlands in the Iraqi parliament is preparing laws of agricultural land titling and slums compensations, as by the head of the committee Salam Al-Shamari, who said the laws would serve the country's agricultural and urban development.

Al-Shamari said in a statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, "The Commission is in the process of preparing a draft agricultural land titling bill and the compensation of slums".

Al-Shamari added, "The preparation of the law on the track and the Department of Agricultural Land Properties of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Investment Department has been contacted to include the slums in the design".

Wide areas of the Iraqi governorates, beside the capital Baghdad, has witnessed sprawling outside the main urban design through uncontrolled building and converting orchards to residential lands.

The Iraqi governments and parliament, in its previous legislative sessions, were unable to approve a law to solve the problem of what became called "slums" or agricultural lands.