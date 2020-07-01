Turkish fighters continue to attack border villages in Duhok

2020/07/01 | 11:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ A local official said, on Wednesday, that Turkish fighters launched an airstrike on the outskirts of a village northern Duhok in the region of Kurdistan.

Zirvan Moussa, the commissioner of Darkar district in Duhok governorate, said that Turkish fighters continuously bombarded the outskirts of Bosli village, till 2:00 am, causing the fire to break in agricultural lands near the village.

Turkish armed forces have been bombing border areas in Kurdistan region since June 21, as Ankara claims that those attacks target Kurdistan workers' Party (PKK) fighters.

The attacks have caused human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan region.



This provoked the condemnation of the region government and the Iraqi government summoning the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad more than once.