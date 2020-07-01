Weather forecasts: The temperature will hit the 50 degrees' milestone next week

2020/07/01 | 11:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The weather forecaster Sadeq Atiya predicted, on Wednesday, a major increase in temperature starting from early next week.

Atiya said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The temperature will rise temporarily starting from Saturday to 50 degrees Celsius at noon in various areas in the central, Euphrates central and southern cities".

"It is an expected rise in such a time of year", he added," it will be active during daytime periods, with some drop in the evening and night hours".

Atiya denied the rumors about unbearable heights of temperature, "We only have to be careful of direct exposure to the solar radiation".