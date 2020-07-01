Iraq registers a recovery in Oil revenues for June

2020/07/01 | 12:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced, on Wednesday, the revenues from selling crude oil of June, according to the official statistics of the state organization for marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, says the exports of crude oil reached 84,490,194 barrels; with revenues of more than 2,861,140,000 dollars.

According to the ministry's spokesman, Assem Jihad, the total crude oil exports for the last month from the oil fields of central and southern Iraq reached 81,007,675 barrels; from Kirkuk fields through Ceyhan port, the exported quantities reached 3,482,519 barrels.

Jihad added that the total daily rate of exports reached 2,816,000 barrels, indicating that the average price per barrel reached 33.864 dollars.

The figures declared by the Iraqi Oil Ministry for the current month demonstrate a recovery in the crude oil imports compared with last May.

According to the final statistics issued by SOMO, the volume of crude oil exports for May reached 99,585,283 barrels, with revenues of 2,136,083,000 dollars.