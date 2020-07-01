ISIS militants killed in a military operation in Mosul

2020/07/01 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ A security source said, on Wednesday, that multiple ISIS militants were killed in an Iraqi military operation, supported by the international coalition air forces, south Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Four members of ISIS were killed in a military operation by Iraqi forces in Ayn al-Jahsh village in Al-Shoura suburb, south of Mosul".

The source added that, "the operation was supported by the international coalition aircrafts".