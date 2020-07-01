Iranian spokesman: The American officials are

2020/07/01 | 13:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Iranian Government Spokesman, Ali Rabiyee, responded to Washington's terrorism allegations against Iran, saying that the US assassination of former Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani showed that the American officials are "terrorists", Fars news agency reported.

Iranian Government Spokesman, Ali Rabiyee, said, "The US government is neither in a legal nor in a moral position to decide who is a terrorist or not, and no world body has entitled it to such a position; rather they themselves are terrorists and their most notorious act of terrorism was assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani".

Earlier this week, Tehran public prosecutor, Ali Mehr, issued warrants for 36 political and military personnel including US president Donald Trump, for being "involved" in the assassination of Quds Force commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani.