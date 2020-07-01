Russia, Iran and turkey to announce a unified stand towards Syria

2020/07/01 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed, during a virtual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, that, "Ankara will do its best to maintain the unity of Syrian areas"."We want security and order in Syria to prevail as soon as possible, and we will do everything we can to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and to reach a long-term solution to the conflict there", Erdogan said.

For its part, the Russian President reiterated Moscow's rejection of Western sanctions against Syria, indicating that, “these sanctions are illegal and aimed at pressuring the people”.

In the same vein, the Iranian President said that his country "will continue to support the government and people in Syria forcefully," adding that "Caesar Act is inhuman sanctions that aimed at achieving illegal political goals in Syria."