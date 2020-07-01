Covid-19: 5000+ new cases in 4 gulf countries

2020/07/01 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ four of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf revealed, today, Wednesday, the updated DATA of Covid-19 as follows:Saudi Arabia: 49 fatalities, 3402 new cases and 1994 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 194225 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 132760, and the fatalities reached 1698.
The Saudi ministry of Health stated.Bahrain: 3 fatalities, 519 new cases and 403 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 26752 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 403, and the fatalities reached 91.
The Bahraini ministry of Health stated.Oman: 9 fatalities, 1124 new cases and 737 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 41194 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 731, and the fatalities reached 185.
The Omani ministry of Health stated.Kuwait: 4 fatalities, 745 new cases and 685 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 46940 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 37715, and the fatalities reached 358.
The Kuwaiti ministry of Health stated.
