Hundreds of George W Bush officials to back Biden

2020/07/01 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Hundreds of officials who worked for former Republican United States President George W Bush endorsed Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The officials, including Cabinet secretaries and other senior people in the Bush administration, have formed a political action committee called "43 Alumni for Biden" to support the former vice president in his November 3 race.



Reuters said.

The group is the latest of several Republican organizations opposing Trump's re-election, yet another sign that the president has alienated some in his own party, most recently with his response to the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality against Black Americans following the police killing of George Floyd in late May.

"We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal.



The president is a danger, Jennifer Millikin, one of the 43 Alumni organizers, who worked on Bush's 2004 re-election campaign and later in the general services administration, told Reuters.

Bush’s office has been informed about the group, but “the former president is not involved and has not indicated if he approves of its aims”, Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, said Bush had retired “and won’t be wading into this election.”