One-day curfew free in Diyala

2020/07/01 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The crisis cell in Diyala governorate decided today, Wednesday, to replace the total curfew on Thursday by a partial one.

A statement of the crisis cell, received by Shafaq News agency, “the decision was made with the participation of the many appeals and conditions that the governorate and the country are going through in general.

"The curfew is lifted on Thursday, from 5 a.m.



to 6 p.m.



, while the comprehensive curfew continues on Friday and Saturday, taking into account the instructions of Diyala's health department.

The comprehensive curfew was imposed three days a week, in response to the outbreak of Covid-19.