2020/07/01 | 21:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Khanaqin hospital announced in a statement received by Shafaq news agency that, “9 new cases of Covid-19 including three health workers, were registered, on Wednesday, in the villages of the district”.

Khanaqin is a city in Iraq's Diyala Governorate, near the Iranian border.