Pompeo: U.S. Aims to Extend U.N. Arms Embargo on Iran

2020/07/01 | 22:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ U.S.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, on Wednesday, that “the Trump administration's aim is not to extend the U.N.arms embargo on Iran for a short period of time”, adding that, “it would do what it can to ensure the embargo, due to expire in October, stays in place”.

"The United States has the unambiguous right, without the consent of any other nation, to ensure that this arms embargo stays in place", Pompeo told reporters.