Covid-19: 200+ cases in Turkey

2020/07/01 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The DATA of the Turkish Ministry of Health indicate that the new cases of Covid-19 exceeded 200 thousand.

The ministry said that, 1192 new cases and 19 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 201098, while the total number of recoveries became 175422.



The total number of Inpatients admitted to ICU 1035 patients including 362 on mechanical ventilation.



The death toll is 5150.