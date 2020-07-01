NATO: the French withdrawal is a private affair

2020/07/01 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / NATO issued today, Wednesday, the first comment on France's withdrawal from a joint military operation in the Mediterranean, due to Turkey.

According to Reuters, “the French withdrawal from Operation Sea Guardian is sovereign and cannot be interfered with”, NATO said.

NATO explained that, “Operation Sea Guardian is continuing, in order to combat terrorism despite the French withdrawal”.

According to the Associated Press, the French Ministry of Defense said that the government sent a letter to the alliance yesterday, Tuesday, informing it that it will temporarily suspend its participation in the maritime escort, after revealing the report of the NATO investigators on the June 10 incident.

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over Libya, Northern Syria and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.