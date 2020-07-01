Covid-19: 10.5+ case worldwide

2020/07/01 | 23:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The most recent statistic published by Reuters on Wednesday revealed that, more than 10.5 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide, and more than 516,000 fatalities.

Covid-19 infections have been registered in more than 210 countries since the first cases were discovered in China in December 2019.

The United States topped the list with 127,314 fatalities, and 2,653,783 cases.

And Brazil came in second place with 59,594 fatalities, 1,402,041 cases.

Russia came in third place with 654,405 cases and 9,536 fatalities.