Commander: More than 1000 ISIS fighters still in Baghouz

2019/02/24 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- One truck driver called Nasr (28), however, complained all the families claim to be civilians but are lying. “They say they were businessmen, had normal jobs, but they are all ISIS, they all belong to the Islamic State.”
While the men who escaped Baghouz were investigated by US soldiers if they were foreigners, and then sent to jail, the women were inspected by the SDF and brought to internally displaced camps, he said.
The commander also had no information on the number of Yezidis who were kidnapped by the Islamic State that were liberated during the operation. “Every time civilians leave, Yezidis are also among them.”
Efrin added there was no new information regarding hostages and civilians from Kobani and Raqqa that were taken by the Islamic State over the past few years but that efforts are still ongoing.
”They still had some of our soldiers. Based on information obtained from these areas, we can carry out special operations.”
“We want to liberate them as well as other hostages, other [foreign] journalists. We hope to liberate some of our comrades based on information obtained here.”
Hundreds of civilians were transported out of the Syrian town of #Baghuz on Saturday and taken to the Al Hawl displaced persons camp. Among them are women with membership in #ISIS and their children. They will be kept in a separate section of the IDP camp.📹: @vvanwilgenburg pic.twitter.com/tCqLDFKxNe
— Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) February 23, 2019
The Kurdish official warned it was not clear whether there are foreign hostages in Baghouz. “If they have not been killed, they are one hundred percent in Baghouz. But until now, we cannot confirm if they are alive or not.”
The SDF has not received any information on “the civilians from Kobani, nor about the journalists from Sky News, nor about [Italian priest] Paolo, same with SDF officials, Kurdish journalists, all of them who were in the hands [of the Islamic State] before, and we do not know if they are alive or not.”
“We have no information of some ISIS fighters or their leadership who may have managed to escape Baghouz using tunnels to Iraq,” Efrin continued.
Islamic State fighters cannot easily cross the border, which is controlled by the Iraqi army on the Iraqi side and the SDF on the Syrian side.
However, inside the village, “there are a lot of tunnels, but between Baghouz and Iraq, I don’t know,” he said. As civilians remain in Baghouz and with a new estimate of the number of fighters resisting in the village, it is expected the final phase of the SDF’s assault on the Islamic State will take longer than previously announced.
Editing by Nadia Riva
