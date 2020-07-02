Covid-19: More than 10.5 cases and 516000 fatalities worldwide

2020/07/02 | 08:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Reuters latest statistics revealed, on Wednesday, that more than 10.5 million people worldwide contracted Covid-19, and more than 516000 died after losing the battle against the virus.

Covid-19 cases have been registered in more than 210 countries and regions, since the first cases were discovered in China, in December 2019.

The United States topped the list with 127314 fatalities and 2653783 cases, while Brazil came in second place with 59594 fatalities and 1402041 cases.



Russia came in third place with 654405 cases and 9536 fatalities.