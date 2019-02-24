Harry and Meghan arrive in Morocco's Atlas Mountains

2019/02/24 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan arrived
in Morocco's Atlas Mountains on Sunday where they will show their support for
rural girls' education.The visit at the request of the British government is the
second to the kingdom in recent years by a member of the royal family,
following a trip by Prince Charles in 2011. Queen Elizabeth visited Morocco in
1980.Harry and Meghan arrived in Casablanca on Saturday evening.
In the Atlas Mountains on Sunday they will meet girls at a boarding house run
by Education for All, an NGO that builds dormitories near schools to reduce
school drop-out rates among girls aged 12 to 18.As the couple arrived, girls from the boarding house waved
the flags of Morocco and Britain."Their Royal Highnesses will see work being done to
promote girl’s education, empower young people and support children from
disadvantaged backgrounds," Kensington Palace said.Meghan will take part in ceremony in which henna is applied
to the body for luck, joy and beauty.While in Asni, Harry and Meghan will meet local high school
students and teachers and afterwards attend a football game.The village of Asni is only 15 kilometers (9 miles) away
from Imlil, a trekking and hiking destination, where two Scandinavian women
were killed in December.Four Moroccan suspects were arrested for the murder.
Authorities said they were "lone wolves" acting independently
although the suspects had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant
group in a video."The visit is a good news for the people of the area
after such a tragic and isolated incident," said Mike McHugo, founder of
Education for All.On Monday, the Duke and Duchess will attend an equestrian
event in the capital Rabat involving horse therapy for children with special
needs, followed by a cooking event and a meeting with young social
entrepreneurs.The couple is also expected to meet a member of the Moroccan
royal family later in the day at a palace in Rabat.
