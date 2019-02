Harry and Meghan arrive in Morocco's Atlas Mountains

2019/02/24 | 14:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan arrivedin Morocco's Atlas Mountains on Sunday where they will show their support forrural girls' education.The visit at the request of the British government is thesecond to the kingdom in recent years by a member of the royal family,following a trip by Prince Charles in 2011. Queen Elizabeth visited Morocco in1980.Harry and Meghan arrived in Casablanca on Saturday evening.In the Atlas Mountains on Sunday they will meet girls at a boarding house runby Education for All, an NGO that builds dormitories near schools to reduceschool drop-out rates among girls aged 12 to 18.As the couple arrived, girls from the boarding house wavedthe flags of Morocco and Britain."Their Royal Highnesses will see work being done topromote girl’s education, empower young people and support children fromdisadvantaged backgrounds," Kensington Palace said.Meghan will take part in ceremony in which henna is appliedto the body for luck, joy and beauty.While in Asni, Harry and Meghan will meet local high schoolstudents and teachers and afterwards attend a football game.The village of Asni is only 15 kilometers (9 miles) awayfrom Imlil, a trekking and hiking destination, where two Scandinavian womenwere killed in December.Four Moroccan suspects were arrested for the murder.Authorities said they were "lone wolves" acting independentlyalthough the suspects had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militantgroup in a video."The visit is a good news for the people of the areaafter such a tragic and isolated incident," said Mike McHugo, founder ofEducation for All.On Monday, the Duke and Duchess will attend an equestrianevent in the capital Rabat involving horse therapy for children with specialneeds, followed by a cooking event and a meeting with young socialentrepreneurs.The couple is also expected to meet a member of the Moroccanroyal family later in the day at a palace in Rabat.