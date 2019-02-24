عربي | كوردى
Harry and Meghan arrive in Morocco's Atlas Mountains
2019/02/24 | 14:45
Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan arrived

in Morocco's Atlas Mountains on Sunday where they will show their support for

rural girls' education.The visit at the request of the British government is the

second to the kingdom in recent years by a member of the royal family,

following a trip by Prince Charles in 2011. Queen Elizabeth visited Morocco in

1980.Harry and Meghan arrived in Casablanca on Saturday evening.

In the Atlas Mountains on Sunday they will meet girls at a boarding house run

by Education for All, an NGO that builds dormitories near schools to reduce

school drop-out rates among girls aged 12 to 18.As the couple arrived, girls from the boarding house waved

the flags of Morocco and Britain."Their Royal Highnesses will see work being done to

promote girl’s education, empower young people and support children from

disadvantaged backgrounds," Kensington Palace said.Meghan will take part in ceremony in which henna is applied

to the body for luck, joy and beauty.While in Asni, Harry and Meghan will meet local high school

students and teachers and afterwards attend a football game.The village of Asni is only 15 kilometers (9 miles) away

from Imlil, a trekking and hiking destination, where two Scandinavian women

were killed in December.Four Moroccan suspects were arrested for the murder.

Authorities said they were "lone wolves" acting independently

although the suspects had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant

group in a video."The visit is a good news for the people of the area

after such a tragic and isolated incident," said Mike McHugo, founder of

Education for All.On Monday, the Duke and Duchess will attend an equestrian

event in the capital Rabat involving horse therapy for children with special

needs, followed by a cooking event and a meeting with young social

entrepreneurs.The couple is also expected to meet a member of the Moroccan

royal family later in the day at a palace in Rabat.
