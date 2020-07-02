Iran: US threats are

2020/07/02 | 08:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Iranian Ministry of foreign affairs described US's Iran envoy Brian Hook's talks about a military action against Tehran, as a "groundless and worthless" threat.

“As long as the US officials talk about a military option against the Iran and delay their withdrawal from the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no legitimate efforts to strengthen its military power with reliance on domestic capabilities", Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Moussawi said, on Wednesday.

Moussawi added, "US weapons are still being used against the defenseless people of Yemen, Palestine, Iraq, Syria and other regional nations".

It is noteworthy that Hook confirmed to Israeli Channel 13, on Tuesday, that the United States considers the possibility of using military force against Tehran to prevent the country from what he called “acquiring nuclear weapons”.