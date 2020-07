2020/07/02 | 10:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdish poet and writer, Hussein Omar Al-Barzanji, passed away today, Thursday morning, after losing the battle against Covid-19.

Barzanji, who is 78 years old, is one of the prominent figures in Kirkuk, and one of the founders of the Kurdish Writers Union-Kirkuk branch.