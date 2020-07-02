Trump: the stock market will crash if Biden wins

2020/07/02 | 10:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ US President Donald Trump claimed, in an interview, that the victory of former US Vice President Joe Biden in November elections will lead to a stock market crash.

Trump asserted that Biden and the Democratic Party want to increase taxes and regulations in the country, which will lead to a market crash, adding that the changes would "put everyone out of business".

On the other hand, the US President expressed his optimism that the market indicators, "can reach unprecedented high records at the beginning of next year or even before that", if the situation remains as it is.