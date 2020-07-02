Crude oil prices rise as US supply marks unprecedented weekly decline

2020/07/02 | 11:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Oil prices continued to rise today, Thursday, after US data showed an unexpected, sharp drop in crude oil stocks.

In addition, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by 0.13% to $ 39.87/barrel.

The Energy Information Administration said yesterday, that crude oil stocks in the United States dropped last week to 533.5 million barrels, compared to analysts' expectations about a decrease of 710 thousand barrels.