2020/07/02 | 11:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The crisis cell in Saladin governorate announced, on Thursday, that 119 new Covid-19 cases were registered, in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily caseload since the beginning of the outbreak in the governorate.

The total number of confirmed in Saladin surpassed 400, including 18 fatalities and more than 140 recoveries.