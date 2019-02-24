KDP, PUK to meet this week on Kurdistan cabinet formation

2019/02/24 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet by end of this week to tackle several issues including the formation of Kurdistan region’s cabinet, a KDP member said.
“On Wednesday or Thursday, there will be a new meeting to settle the issues with the partners in PUK,” Idris Ismail said in remarks on Sunday. “KDP seeks an active participation from PUK to form a strong partnership.”
He also indicated recent messages between the leaders of the two parties, saying they helped to reduce the gaps.
