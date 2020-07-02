Report: Iraqi media outlets

2020/07/02 | 12:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A report published by the Iraqi LGBT rights organization IraQueer, on Tuesday, revealed that Iraqi media outlets have become "key promoters of hate speech against LGBT people".

The report, titled "BIASED: Iraqi Media and the Spread of Anti-LGBT+ Rhetoric", analyzed a range of media outlets, as well as speeches (writers and speakers) that spread misconceptions about LGBT people through these outlets.

The report said, "Our analysis of the search results found that the overwhelming majority of the media coverage was biased against the LGBT+ community, encouraging people to reject such identities", adding, "On many occasions, the coverage went as far as calling for the elimination of LGBT+ people from society to 'protect' innocent children and youth who are 'easily influenced".

According to the report, only a duration of 103 minutes out of 777 (which is the total duration of the 22 TV segments analyzed) was dedicated to LGBT+ speakers.