Iran inaugurates a dam in a border area with Iraq

2020/07/02 | 14:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, inaugurated through an online conference today, Thursday, Sharaf Shah Dam in the border region of Qasr-e Shirin district, west of Kermanshah, which borders Iraq.

The dam was supported by government funding of 580 billion riyals, and the National Development Fund 4.42 trillion riyals.

The dam operates with a storage capacity of 101 million m2, with a height of 83 meters.



Its construction started in 2009.

(1 Dollar = 42 thousand riyals)