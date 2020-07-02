Iran inaugurates a dam in a border area with Iraq

2020/07/02 | 14:16 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, inaugurated through an online conference today, Thursday, Sharaf Shah Dam in the border region of Qasr-e Shirin district, west of Kermanshah, which borders Iraq.
The dam operates with a storage capacity of 101 million m2, with a height of 83 meters.
The dam was supported by government funding of 580 billion riyals, and the National Development Fund 4.42 trillion riyals.
Its construction started in 2009.
(1 Dollar = 42 thousand riyals)