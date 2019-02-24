In pictures - Fleeing the last tiny patch of ISIS on Iraqi border

2019/02/24 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
More than 2,000 people were evacuated over the weekend from the Islamic State (ISIS) last final scrap of territory in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.At a screening point run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces close to the village, women clad in black sat on the barren desert floor waiting to be searched by the Kurdish-led fighters.Men suspected of being ISIS wait to be searched by the SDF.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been surrounding ISIS in its last holdout which is being pounded on the ground and from the air.
Photos by Delil Souleiman and Bulent Kilic/AFP
