In pictures - Fleeing the last tiny patch of ISIS on Iraqi border

2019/02/24 | 15:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-More than 2,000 people were evacuated over the weekend from the Islamic State (ISIS) last final scrap of territory in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.At a screening point run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces close to the village, women clad in black sat on the barren desert floor waiting to be searched by the Kurdish-led fighters.Men suspected of being ISIS wait to be searched by the SDF.The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been surrounding ISIS in its last holdout which is being pounded on the ground and from the air.Photos by Delil Souleiman and Bulent Kilic/AFP