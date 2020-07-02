Rouhani to implement

2020/07/02 | 15:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Iranian Ministry of Health declared today, Thursday, that 2,652 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, raising the total case count to 232,863; while the death toll amounted to 11106, after registering 148 fatality case in the past 24 hours.

The ministry spokesman said that the total number of patients who achieved recovery rose to 194098; while 3,097 patients are still in critical conditions.

The spokesman indicated that the infection rates are rising in most governorates.

In the same context, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, during the meeting of the National Committee for combating Covid-19 today, that citizens' non-adherence to the rules of social distancing in public transportation, gatherings and social events have led to a spike in the pandemic spread.



This exposes medical personnel to stress and physical and psychological breakdown.

Rouhani declared reimposing some restrictions in the red regions, confirming that they will be smart and according to accurate data, and said: "We will impose smart restrictions in red areas targeting places that affect the virus outbreak and will not resort to a comprehensive and wide-ranging closure."