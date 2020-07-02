Al-Kadhimi: to support all economy sectors not just oil

2020/07/02 | 17:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received today, Thursday, a delegation of Iraqi businessmen.

Al-Kadhimi discussed during the meeting, “the concerns of businessmen regarding their works and investments in Iraq”.

“The entrepreneurial role of the private sector in Iraq, will push the government for work to use all its potentials to support it”, The Prime Minister pointed out.

He stressed that “the government is working to free the Iraqi economy from its grant bet on oil, and to support other sectors like industry, agriculture, tourism, and others”.

He also confirmed the need of the private sector to pay taxes in order to enhance the country’s revenues.