OEOI: a nuclear site was attacked

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (OEOI), Bahruz Kamalundi, revealed that, “an under construction site at the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan province was attacked”, without giving any other details.

According to the Iranian news agency Mehr, Kamalundi said that, "Today, at dawn, one of the non- activities halls at the nuclear site of Natanz was damaged following an accident."

He explained that, "the accident did not result in casualties and did not hinder the activities in this facility”, adding that "expert teams are now on the scene to study the cause."