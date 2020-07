2020/07/02 | 18:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source said to Shafaq News agency that, “ an explosive device claimed the lives of two members of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Baiji district, south of Tikrit, today, Thursday”.

In the same context, a source in Al-Hashd revealed, to Shafaq News agency that, “the explosion killed two leaders in brigade 35, Mohammad Tomah Al-Hammani and Hassan Fadel Al-Mayahi."