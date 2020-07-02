Al-Kadhimi appointed a new spokesperson

2020/07/02 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A source in the Iraqi Prime Minister, who preferred to stay anonymous, told Shafaq news agency that, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appointed Dr.Yassin Al-Bakri, as the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Al-Bakri is an academic who specializes in international relations, and, he was a candidate for the " al-Nasr" coalition led by Haidar al-Abadi for the last parliamentary elections in 2018, but he did not succeed .