Kurdish athlete detained in Iran after raising Kurdistan Flag in championship

2019/02/24 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Kurdish female athlete has reportedly been arrested by Iranian authorities for raising the Kurdistan flag during a championship held in the Kurdistan Region, news reports mentioned.In remarks, a source said Arezoo Miraki, 20, was arrested, earlier this month, by Iranian security forces after she returned to her hometown, Sanandaj, in Iranian Kurdistan.Last year, Miraki fought for a Kurdistan Region’s club against an Iranian opponent, when she raised the Kurdistan flag after beating her opponent.The reports confirmed on Sunday that Miraki is now released after two weeks under detention. However, Iranian intelligence service has confiscated her personal mobile phone and banned her from traveling to the Kurdistan region again.