A non-confidence motion towards Al-Kadhimi’s government

2020/07/02 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the rapporteur of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Ahmed Al-Saffar, called on Thursday, the presidency Council, to host PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the former minister of Finance Ali Allawi, after violating a binding parliamentary decision.

Al-Saffar told Shafaq News agency that, "the Iraqi parliament voted to commit the government to send the 2020 budget to the council, at the latest on June 30, but the government did not respond without clarifying the reasons".

"The action of the Iraqi government is a violation of legislative authority’s decisions, so the Presidency of Parliament must call Al-Kadhimi and Allawi to find out the reason".



He added.

He Said, "If they do not have reasonable excuses, a vote of no confidence motion will be taken."

it’s noteworthy that, Iraq has not approved the 2020 financial budget due to the protests that prompted the previous government headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign .