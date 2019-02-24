عربي | كوردى
Yemen's Houthis to quit two ports Monday under peace deal - sources
2019/02/24 | 15:20
Iranian-aligned Houthi forces have agreed to draw back from

two Yemeni ports on Monday while withdrawal from the main Hodeidah port will

occur later alongside a retreat by coalition-backed forces massed outside the

city, UN and Yemeni sources said.Houthi forces will withdraw 5 km (3 miles) from the ports of

Saleef, used for grain, and Ras Isa, an oil terminal, as a first step agreed

with the internationally recognised government, three sources said.The Houthi withdrawal from Hodeidah port and the pull-back

by coalition forces 1 km away from the city's "Kilo 7" eastern suburb

would take place as a second step, they said.An orderly troop withdrawal from Hodeidah, now a focus of an

almost four-year war, is key to U.N.-led efforts to avert a full-scale assault

on the port and pave the way for political negotiations.The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and

pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.The United Nations has been trying to salvage a truce deal

agreed at peace talks in December between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed

government. That process has stalled over who would control of Hodeidah, a Red

Sea port used to feed Yemen's 30 million people.Hodeidah is held by the Houthis while other Yemeni forces

backed by the Saudi-led coalition loyal to ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour

Hadi are positioned on the edges of the city.Hadi's top negotiator, Foreign Minister Khalid al-Yamani,

said the initial Houthi redeployment must be verified before further progress

can be made and humanitarian corridors reopened."This is what was agreed by the Yemeni government: we

verify the first step before implementing the second," he told Asharq

al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published on Sunday.A small team of U.N. observers arrived in Hodeidah after the

ceasefire went into effect on Dec. 18 to oversee troop redeployments by both

sides.The deal calls for local authorities to assume control of

Hodeidah but did not detail the process, leaving it open to interpretation.The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi

Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to

restore Hadi's government after it was ousted from power in the capital Sanaa

in late 2014.The Houthis, who say their revolution is against corruption,

control most urban centres including Sanaa. Hadi's government holds the

southern port of Aden and a string of coastal towns.

