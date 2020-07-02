Al-Kadhimi to withdraw non implemented investment licenses.

2020/07/02 | 22:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, on Thursday, spoke about "selling" investment licenses among businessmen, promising to withdraw licenses that were not implemented according to the law.

"It is shameful that many investment opportunities were approved but they were not implemented" , Al-Kadhimi said, according to a statement of his office delivered to Shafaq News agency.

“Some accomplishments and approvals are sold from one businessman to another, as if it is a fraud”, he added, during his meeting with a group of businessmen.

It’s noteworthy that, Iraq is among the most corrupt nations in the world for many years, according to Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.