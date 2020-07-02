Peshmerga to reach an agreement with ministry of defense

2020/07/02 | 22:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Jamal Eminki, chief of staff of the Peshmerga forces, revealed, Thursday , details of the meeting of the ministry of Peshmerga with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in Baghdad today, describing the meeting as “ good".

Eminki told Shafaq News agency that "the meeting was held to continue the discussion about the joint security areas and joint operations against ISIS."

On the role of the global coalition in the meeting, The Peshmerga Chief of Staff clarified that "the coalition attended as an observer and urged the two parties to reach a final agreement ".

Earlier, Secretary General of the Peshmerga Ministry, Lieutenant General Jabbar Yawar, revealed efforts to form a coordination center between the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces in Diyala, Kirkuk and Nineveh to implement joint operations against ISIS.