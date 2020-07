2020/07/02 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A source close to the Kurdish singer Aziz Waisi revealed, on Thursday, that the latter was positively diagnosed with Covid-19.

"The singer contracted the virus eight days ago, and he is receiving treatment in a hospital in Sweden, and he is in a stable condition" , the source told Shafaq News agency.