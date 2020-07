2020/07/03 | 10:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Medical source in Diyala governorate said that, 35 recoveries , 10 fatalities, were registered in the past 24 hours.The source told Shafaq news agency that, 81 tests were performed today, from which 31 turned positive.Since March, the total number of confirmed cases in the governorate became 1531 which 742 are inpatients, 696 persons achieved full recovery, and the fatality toll is 93