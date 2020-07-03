Iraqi oil for Lebanon’s food

2020/07/03 | 13:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Lebanese media sources announced, on Friday that, the Lebanese PM Hassan Diab met with an Iraqi delegation includes the ministers of oil, agriculture, education and Industry and Minerals, to discuss a suggestion to import agricultural and industrial products in exchange for oil.

Earlier, a source in the Ministry of Industry and minerals told Shafaq News agency that, “Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar and the minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Aziz, met with Lebanese PM seeking to support the Lebanese government."