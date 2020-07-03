Kurdistan” 500 million $ losses in the tourism sector in

2020/07/03 | 13:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the Kurdistan Region's Board of Tourism said, on Friday that “the turnout of tourists to Kurdistan decreased from the previous level due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which led to , an estimated 500 million dollars loss in the sector.

"During the six months of last year, a million and 850 thousand tourists visited the region, so comparing with this year, there is an 80% decreasing”.

Some local authorities in the region eased the procedures and allowed the residents exclusively to visit the tourist places, providing the preventive measures by the visitors as well as those in charge of the facilities.