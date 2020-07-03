Two official bank to start paying salaries

2020/07/03 | 16:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Rafidain and the Al-Rasheed governmental banks announced, on Friday, that both banks will start paying the salaries of state employees for June.

Al-Rasheed Bank said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that "employees with electronic payment cards (Nakheel Card) and (Key Card) can receive their salaries, once they get the payment notification".

In the same context, the media office of Al-Rafidain Bank said in a statement, received by Shafaq news agency, "the salaries of employees of state ministries and institutions have been commenced", noting that the salaries will be paid through a Master Card and manual payment".