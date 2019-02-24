Sweden Cup: Dalkurd on brink of QF qualification after 1-0 win

2019/02/24 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sweden’s Kurdish-affiliated football club Dalkurd FF made it two wins from two in the Svenska Cupen group stage on Sunday after they beat opponents Varbergs BoIS 1-0.
Dalkurd took an early lead after captain Rawez Lawan scored in the second minute. The goal proved to be the winner as the club solidified its march into the next round of the competition.
The Svenska Cupen (Sweden Cup) is a knockout competition where teams across Sweden’s lower and top divisions compete for the Gustaf VI Adolf Cup. The winner also gets a spot in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League qualifying stages.
Dalkurd notably came from behind to beat Karlbergs BK 2-1 after extra time in August to qualify for the group stage of the Cup.
There are 32 teams left, seeded into eight groups. The winner of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The Kurdish-affiliated club’s last group match is against Hammarby IF on March 4. A point is enough to see Dalkurd through to the next round following Hammarby's 1-1 draw with Eskilsminne on Sunday.
Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.
The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.
Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.
However, after a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6W-6D-18L). They will play in Sweden’s second division, the Superettan, when the season begins at the end of March.
