Egypt condemns Turkeys repeated attacks on Iraqi territories

2020/07/03 | 18:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Egyptian government condemned, on Friday, the ongoing Turkish military operations inside Iraqi territory, saying that Ankara hides behind shallow national security claims to continue those acts.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today, that the Turkish attitude threatens the regional peace and security, as those acts reveals the Turkish intentions about the reality Turkey intends to impose, "This proves what Egypt has repeatedly stressed on: Turkey is a major source of instability in the region".

The statement expressed the solidarity of Egypt with the nation and the government of Iraq against the provocative practices of Turkey, and called on all parties to respect Iraqi sovereignty in both words and deeds and distance it from regional conflicts that undermine the higher interests of the Iraqi people, who deserve a prosperous and secure homeland.

Turkish artillery and air forces has been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan Region since June 21, under the pretext of armed presence of anti-Ankara PKK members.



The attacks resulted in human and material losses in the targeted areas, which sparked the condemnation of the regional and federal governments.