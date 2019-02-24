عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


EU, Arabs meet at first summit in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh
2019/02/24 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- European and Arab leaders gather Sunday for their first

summit aimed at stepping up cooperation on trade, security and migration while

the EU-Brexit stalemate looms on the sidelines.Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi hosted last-minute

preparatory meetings with the European Union before he opens the two-day summit

at 5:00 pm in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh. Europeans view the summit, EU sources told AFP, as a way to

protect their traditional diplomatic, economic and security interests while

China and Russia move to fill a vacuum left by the United States.The summit in the southern Sinai desert is heavily guarded

by Egyptian security forces who are fighting a bloody jihadist insurgency a

short distance to the north.Climate change, migration, trade and investment are on

Sunday's agenda, EU sources said. Conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya are to be

discussed on Monday.Arab League hosts said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will

also be raised.European leaders first mentioned the summit in Austria in

September amid efforts to agree ways to curb the illegal migration that has

sharply divided the 28-nation bloc.But checking migration is just part of Europe's broader

strategy to forge a new alliance with its southern neighbours.EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini insists that the

gathering in Egypt of around 40 heads of state and government is about much

more than migration.Donald Tusk, president of the European Council of EU member

countries, met Sunday with Sisi to help set the agenda, EU sources said.Most of the 24 European heads of state and government who

have confirmed their attendance have already arrived in the Red Sea resort,

they added.British Prime Minister Theresa May was due to arrive later

Sunday.China, RussiaApart from Sisi, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and

King Salman of Saudi Arabia will attend from the 22-member Arab League, based

in Cairo.Most of the other Arab leaders are due to attend except

Syria's Bashar al-Assad, whose country was suspended from the Arab League over

the civil war, and Sudan's Omar al-Bashir. A UN official warned that Europe's failure to bridge

divisions on migration "risks blocking all the other discussions" at

the summit.The EU has struck aid-for-cooperation agreements with Turkey

and Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli, which has sharply cut the flow of

migrants since a 2015 peak.But the official said broader cooperation with the Arab

League, which includes Libya, is limited without the EU being able to speak in

one voice. Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Tunisia and Libya,

said the Arabs are also grappling with divisions since the Arab Spring

revolutions in the last decade.An EU source said there will "be no deal in the

desert" when asked if EU leaders would huddle together to explore ways to

break the logjam over Britain's looming exit from the bloc on March 29.Brussels has stood united against May's requests to reopen

the November divorce agreement in order to help it pass the British parliament.However, the issue is due to come up when Tusk holds a

one-to-one meeting with May in Sharm el-Sheikh.EU sources said the first EU-Arab summit is all the more

important as the United States "disengages" from the region while

Russia and China make inroads."We don't want to see this vacuum soaked up by Russia

and China," one of the sources told AFP.



Read more on:



Salih tackles bilateral ties, cooperation with Sisi in EgyptIraqi President Barham Salih has tackled along with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi bilateral ties as well as cooperation to resolve conflicts in the region. A statement by Salih's office said he, "met on Sunday, on the sidelines of the Arab-European Summit, with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi."
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW