COVID-19: Iraq again records over 2,000 cases, as IRC issues warning


COVID-19: Iraq again records over 2,000 cases, as IRC issues warning
2020/07/03 | 19:36 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An Iraqi volunteer gets sprayed with disinfectant after burying COVID-19 corpses in Iraq's southern province of Najaf.

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links