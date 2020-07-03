PMF to secure seven power sites in Diyala

2020/07/03 | 20:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Command of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi (PMF) in Diyala announced, on Friday, that al-Hash had deployed troops in seven locations, including major electric power transmission stations, oil fields and the Al-Mansuriyah gas pwer plant.

The leader in Al-Hashd, Sadeq Al-Husseini, told Shafaq News Agency that," Fixed patrols from PMF were assigned to seven important sites in Diyala in the Khana oil fields, east of Diyala, to protect oil from theft and smuggling".

He added that those forces are also responsible for protecting the power towers importing electricity from Iran and securing the surroundings of Al-Mansuriyah gas power plant, 45 km northeast of Baquba, in Diyala governorate center.

Al-Husseini indicated that, "PMF troops successfully thwarted four attempts to target the electric power towers in Diyala".

Supply lines importing electricity from Iran, especially Mersad line, were subjected to multiple attacks, via explosive devices, by ISIS militants in the current year.

Diyala imports electricity via Kermanshah-Diyala line that supplies the National System with a 400-mW, in addition to Sarpol-e Zahab-Khanaqin line that provides 132-mW.



The requirement of the governorate is estimated at more than 550 mW of electric power.