Turkish artillery bombards Shaquli mountain

2020/07/03 | 21:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official reported, on Friday, that Turkish artillery bombarded a strategic mountain in a border area in Duhok Governorate.

The director of the Darkar district, Zirvan Moussa, told Shafaq News agency that Turkish artillery bombed Mount Shaquli with six shells.

Moussa added that the shelling was intermittent, and lasted from morning until the afternoon, without causing casualties.

Observers believe that Turkey aims to take advantage of the strategic location of this mountain to construct a military site on its summit that oversees all the surrounding area.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery shelling on border areas within Kurdistan Region, since the beginning of this week.



Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, while demanding the PKK fighters to withdraw from the region to avoid tensions.